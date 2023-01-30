Clearwater home destroyed in fire that spread to car, home next door

Fire crews said they have been unable to search the destroyed home because it's not safe.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A home in Clearwater is a total loss after a fire completely engulfed the structure early Monday, according to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Jones Street near N Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived, crews found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to a vehicle at the side of the house and also to the home next door. The person living next door was able to get out of the home safely, firefighters said.

However, crews said they have not been able to search the home that was destroyed in the fire due to the "unsafe nature of the structure." No injuries have been reported at this time, crews added.