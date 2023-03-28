2 Clearwater homes, 4 cars damaged in fire, authorities say

No one was hurt, according to fire crews.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two homes and four cars were damaged by an overnight fire in Clearwater, city authorities said in a news release.

A city spokesperson said Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Magnolia Drive near Ewing Avenue.

In addition to the two homes and four cars damaged, a carport also was damaged during the blaze.

No one was hurt, according to fire crews. The Red Cross is now assisting those who were displaced because of the fire.