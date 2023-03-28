x
Pinellas County

2 Clearwater homes, 4 cars damaged in fire, authorities say

No one was hurt, according to fire crews.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two homes and four cars were damaged by an overnight fire in Clearwater, city authorities said in a news release.

A city spokesperson said Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Magnolia Drive near Ewing Avenue

In addition to the two homes and four cars damaged, a carport also was damaged during the blaze. 

No one was hurt, according to fire crews. The Red Cross is now assisting those who were displaced because of the fire. 

Details about what caused the fire or how long it took to put out have not been released at this time. 

