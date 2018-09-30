CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Some days Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews are fighting fires; some days it's a bird rescue.

On Saturday, a crew responded to an area near 1100 Druid Road because of an anhinga water bird hanging from a tree. The bird had rope stuck in and around its beak.

Anhingas are sometimes called snakebird or water turkeys.

Firefighters used the ladder to get to the bird and freed it. The Owls Nest Bird Sanctuary came out to get the bird, which is expected to make a full recovery.

