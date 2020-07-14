x
Evacuations ordered in Clearwater as firefighters battle fire

Crews are working to put out the flames at a storage facility.
Credit: Clearwater Fire Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a storage facility while people nearby have been told to evacuate for their safety.

It's happening in the area of N. Myrtle Avenue and Carlton Street, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Firefighters called it a "three-alarm" fire affecting the facility on Myrtle Avenue, the agency tweeted. "Much of the facility backs up to the Pinellas Trail," fire rescue said.

Some people were to leave their homes while firefighters worked to put out any remaining hotspots.

There are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

