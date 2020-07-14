Evacuations ordered in Clearwater as firefighters battle fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a storage facility while people nearby have been told to evacuate for their safety.
It's happening in the area of N. Myrtle Avenue and Carlton Street, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.
Firefighters called it a "three-alarm" fire affecting the facility on Myrtle Avenue, the agency tweeted. "Much of the facility backs up to the Pinellas Trail," fire rescue said.
Some people were to leave their homes while firefighters worked to put out any remaining hotspots.
There are no injuries reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- New York will fine travelers from Florida $2,000 if they don't follow COVID-19 rules
- Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus updates as man tries to shout him down
- Ex-official: President Trump suggested selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
- Florida sees uptick in deaths following spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
- Is Pinellas County's COVID-19 positivity rate dropping?
- Sheriff's office 'confident' Naya Rivera found dead at 33 after suspected drowning
- Three armed men broke into a gun enthusiast's home. The sheriff says he shot them one-by-one.
- 'It's not the same for everyone, and no one's safe': 25-year-old shares her battle with COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter