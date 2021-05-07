Argument between man's girlfriend and ex-girlfriend leads to shooting at gentlemen's club in Clearwater

The man and his current girlfriend were both arrested.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized and two others arrested after a shooting early Friday morning at a gentlemen's club in unincorporated Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 3 a.m. at the Diamond Dolls club on US-19.

According to the sheriff's office, a 30-year-old man and his current girlfriend were at the club when his ex-girlfriend and the ex's mother showed up. Investigators say there was an argument between the girlfriend and ex-girlfriend, which spilled out into the rear parking lot.

Outside, deputies say 21-year-old Alycia Ruiz (the current girlfriend) pulled out a gun and fired two rounds. Fragments struck her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend's mom, according to law enforcement.

They suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say Ruiz and the man, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Bates, drove away. The Pinellas Park Police Department later found them in a Wawa parking lot at 34th Street and 62nd Avenue North.

Ruiz was arrested on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Bates, who investigators say was driving the getaway car, was charged with being a principle to an aggravated battery. He was also taken into custody on an unrelated warrant for failing to appear in a case involving a suspended driver's license.

Both were taken to the Pinellas County Jail.