Vandal targets golf course in Clearwater, causes thousands of dollars in damage

If you have any information about the case, police ask you to call them at 727-562-4242.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Somebody vandalized a golf course in Clearwater, leaving it covered in dirt. Now, police want to know who did it.

The Clearwater Police Department said somebody drove over multiple acres of the Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Course on McMullen Booth Road. The turf damage is estimated to cost between $2,000 and $5,000 to fix.

Investigators believe the vandal damaged the course just before sunrise on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the vandalism should call police at 727-562-4242.

What other people are reading right now: