Broken sewer main prompts lane closure in Clearwater's Island Estates

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A broken sanitary sewer main has prompted a lane closure in the city's Island Estates neighborhood.

In a news release, the city says Harbor Passage is down to one lane of traffic following the break of the 8-inch sewer main located underneath a bridge. Crews are expected to work on both sides of the bridge for the next three weeks.

There is no detour set up because this is a single road for the neighborhood. People are asked to drive carefully on Harbor Passage and to allow for more time for travel.