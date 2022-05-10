Broken sewer main prompts lane closure in Clearwater's Island Estates

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A broken sanitary sewer main has prompted a lane closure in the city's Island Estates neighborhood.
In a news release, the city says Harbor Passage is down to one lane of traffic following the break of the 8-inch sewer main located underneath a bridge. Crews are expected to work on both sides of the bridge for the next three weeks.
There is no detour set up because this is a single road for the neighborhood. People are asked to drive carefully on Harbor Passage and to allow for more time for travel.
Anyone with questions can call the city's traffic engineering division at 727-562-4750.