Clearwater High School students prepare for annual civil rights tour

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Students from Clearwater High School's Freedom Ambassadors Program prepared for their annual civil rights tour.

Twenty-eight students make up the largest group to participate since the tour started in 2016.

The students spend time researching key historical places in the civil rights movement across the country before embarking on a tour to visit each location.

Here's a breakdown of the itinerary for the civil rights tour between March 8-12:

Memphis, Tennessee

National Civil Rights Museum

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Birmingham, Alabama

Kelly Ingram Park

Bethel Baptist Church

Negro Southern League Museum

Atlanta, Georgia

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Herndon Home Museum

The King Center

"History is very important," a student from the high school said. "Things that happen today, it happened back then as well. And you learn so much. You get to pick what you learn. You're not just learning about Dr. Martin Luther King or Rosa Parks – though they are good people – there are more people to learn about."