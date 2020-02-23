CLEARWATER, Fla. — Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2021 on a new era for Clearwater High School.

During the 30-month long project, the classrooms, administration buildings, and cafeteria will be rebuilt.

The football field and auditorium will also be upgraded.

The work is scheduled to be done by Sept. 2023.

Clearwater High School opened in 1954 and underwent a major renovation in 1988.

Clearwater High School unveils new school design

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter