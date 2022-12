The city says a dog and another cat are nowhere to be found.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A cat was found dead and another cat and dog are missing after a house fire just before noon Thursday, according to Clearwater Public Safety.

The fire happened at a home located near the intersection of Lakeview Road and South Evergreen Avenue, city officials wrote in a statement.

No serious injuries were reported, but the house was reported to have serious damage.