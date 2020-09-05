x
4 people displaced after Clearwater house fire

No one was hurt, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.
Credit: Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people can't return home after a fire burned through their house overnight.

It happened before 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of S. Madison Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, and the people displaced are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

