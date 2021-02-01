New Year's Day fire in Clearwater leaves 'significant' damage to home

It is unclear at this time if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire or if there are any injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters from "multiple stations and jurisdictions" worked together to put out a Clearwater home engulfed in flames Friday night.

In a photo from the scene, the house in the 1900 block Soule Road can be seen engulfed in flames. Crews say the fire did significant damage to the home, but no injuries have been reported.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are also on scene as the home in an unincorporated part of the county.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

