CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash early Saturday morning in Clearwater, according to city officials.

The incident happened a little after 6 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Crew Street, the city official said.

One of the vehicles did hit a house nearby, however, no one in the house was injured, according to the news release.