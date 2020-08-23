Eastbound Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard reopens after car and motorcycle collide

Crews are investigating what led up to the crash.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire Rescue are investigating what led a car and motorcycle to collide Saturday evening.

Crews are on scene at Lake Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard where all eastbound lanes were closed for a period of time.

The motorcyclist has been taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to a release.

No other information was immediately available.