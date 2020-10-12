Clearwater Police investigating after man found lying in the road with serious injuries

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating after they say a man was found lying in the road with serious injuries.
Officers said he was found around 5: 30 a.m. Thursday near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Old Coachman Road. Investigators say it's still unknown at this time how he was injured and whether any vehicle was involved. He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital.
Drivers who take this route should expect delays while the investigation is underway. Only one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes are open at this time, officers said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
