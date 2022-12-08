Clearwater leaders votes in favor of major transportation improvement

An approved new transit center will support downtown businesses and relieve area traffic congestion while also replacing a 40-year-old facility nearby.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For all residents living in Clearwater, a new transit center may be in the works after city leaders and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority came to an agreement Thursday evening.

After more than a decade of discussion and negotiations, Clearwater's City Council was able to vote unanimously to approve an agreement to transform transportation in northern Pinellas County.

This agreement provides land that will be home to a new Clearwater Transit Center which will "serve as a hub for more than 700,000 people who use buses, rideshares, bikes, and scooters to get to and from Downtown Clearwater, area beaches, and beyond," city leaders explain.

The new center will support downtown businesses and relieve area traffic congestion while also replacing a 40-year-old facility nearby.

During the city council meeting, the vote that occurred also approved a "land swap" with PSTA which allows it to build the center on a vacant city-owned lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue.

The agreement is set to be signed in person during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the vacant lot location.