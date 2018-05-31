CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy is recovering Thursday morning after a Clearwater man crashed into his SUV while he was trying to help a disabled vehicle.

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on McMullen Booth Road at Martin Luther King Street.

Jeronimo Panzo Herrera, 31, is charged with careless driving and driving without a valid license.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy driving a fully-marked 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe saw a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights while traveling southbound on McMullen Booth Road. The deputy turned on his emergency lights, slowed to a stop and attempted to cross traffic to help the disabled vehicle.

Herrera – who was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 – failed to stop and hit the deputy’s bumper.

The deputy went to a local hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Herrera refused medical treatment at the scene. Deputies arrested Herrera shortly afterwards.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

