LARGO, Fla. — A man's attempt to save the family dog ended with him almost drowning in a lake.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday at Walsingham Park, located at 12615 102nd Ave. N, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Mark Payne, a 33-year-old Clearwater man, was joined with his wife, Ashley, and mother-in-law at the park to take some family pictures. The dog, who was leashed, got away from the group and ran into the water.

Payne ran after him and into the lake, but deputies say he struggled to swim and went underwater.

His mother-in-law went in and pulled him back to shore.

Paramedics treated Payne, who was breathing and had a pulse, and pulled the dog out of the lake.

Payne was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as life-threatening.

