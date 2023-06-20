Clearwater Marine Aquarium receives audit results following recent dolphin deaths

The most recent dolphin to die at Clearwater Marine Aquarium was named Apollo.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s been a difficult period for Clearwater Marine Aquarium where five dolphins have died there in the past 19 months.

The staff is grieving while also working to make sure that they’re providing the best care possible.

“Anytime you have a loss it's hard. And then to have multiple in a row, that's a challenge,” CMA Senior Veterinarian Shelly Marquardt said. “Obviously, there is a period of grieving and mourning that you would normally work through and having to do that, and then respond to something else and having it, it does compounded itself, and this team is certainly still dealing with those emotions and feelings associated with that.”

The most recent dolphin to die at Clearwater Marine Aquarium was Apollo.

On Tuesday, his caretakers announced the initial necropsy showing that Apollo died from Hydrocephalus – or water on the brain.

They say it’s likely something he was born with or was exposed to in the wild and that, unfortunately, the condition is untreatable.

Marquardt says staff members have been leaning on each other for support while focusing their love and attention on the five dolphins still in their care.

“We show up for them and we do everything that we need for them,” she said. “And so, everyone's going to have a different response.”

The dolphins that come to CMA are always sick or injured, nursed back to health and then cared for if they can't be released back into the wild.

“We need to take solace in the fact that we do things well, and that we provide each individual the care that they deserve, and they need,” CMA Vice President of Zoological Care Kelly Martin said.

Despite those illnesses and vulnerabilities, CMA wanted to make sure it wasn't something they were doing, or not doing that contributed to the recent losses.

They brought in a panel of experts to conduct an outside audit which they just received. Dozens of smaller recommendations were made, but it found no glaring issues.

“It does take some of the pressure off,” said Marquardt. “I mean, it doesn't take away from the fact that we still lost them, but it does provide some comfort, knowing that we did what we could. And we're getting these animals what they need.”

“We’re going to continue doing what we’re doing,” said Martin. “And continue to improve.”

One of the recommendations already being implemented is to bring in more researchers who can determine what some of the dolphins’ favorite things are, such as food, toys and tasks.