After mayor resigns, what's next for city of Clearwater?

Frank Hibbard had just under a year until the next mayoral election.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's been one day since the mayor of Clearwater abruptly resigned during a Monday meeting.

On Tuesday, the now-former mayor Frank Hibbard met with the city attorney to discuss his resignation. Although his announcement comes as a surprise, it was business as usual for the city council.

The vice mayor title is typically rotated between city council members. Following Monday's meeting, the city said Vice Mayor Kathleen Beckman took over the procedural aspects of the meeting and finished the agenda.

Looking ahead, city councilmembers will meet next week in a special city council meeting to figure out the next steps in filling the mayor's vacant seat, according to a spokesperson for the city. During that meeting, they'll determine how the seat will be filled. If the city council can't come to an agreement within 30 days from Tuesday, March 21, then a special election would need to be held.

Hibbard said he did not anticipate leaving, nor was his decision premeditated. He cited the "expenditures" the city council planned to make were unfortunate, followed by, "If you're going to drive off a cliff, I'm not going to stay in the vehicle."

In his letter of resignation, he pointed out that the "Government is going to have to learn to be more creative in finding solutions for difficult challenges, that require finite resources."

Hibbard had just under a year until the next mayoral election in Clearwater. He has previously shared that he had no intention of running for re-election. He said with his resignation less than two years before the election, the city will appoint an interim, and no special elections will be held.