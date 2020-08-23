Have you seen Jerald? Clearwater officers searching for missing 12-year-old

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Officers say Jerald Yeager ran away from a group home around 7 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen in the 1600 block of Union Street.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a red shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.
