Have you seen Jerald? Clearwater officers searching for missing 12-year-old

Officers say Jerald Yeager ran away from a group home around 7 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen in the 1600 block of Union Street.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old boy. 

Officers say Jerald Yeager ran away from a group home around 7 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen in the 1600 block of Union Street.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a red shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.

