Have you seen Jacob? Officers searching for missing teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say they are investigating Jacob Tussing's case as a runaway. According to a release, Tussing was last seen riding an orange bike with a neon green bike lock around the handlebars in the 1400 block of Laura St.

He was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a light peach/orange-colored shirt, white Jordan sneakers and a black backpack. Police describe the teen as a 5-foot-8, 125 pound white male with brown hair.

If you have any information on where Tussing might be police are asking for you to call Detective Sgt. T. Dawe at 727-224-7275.

