CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rosemary Sofield has been found, according to Clearwater police.

The previous story is below.

---

The search is on for a woman with dementia missing from an assisted living facility.

Rosemary Sofield, 87, is believed to have walked away early Sunday from the Hillside Gardens II facility at 3434 Zara Way, according to Clearwater police.

She is legally blind and has dementia, officers say.

Sofield was last seen wearing a green sleeveless nightgown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

