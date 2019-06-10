CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman who was riding some sort of personal watercraft has been reported missing.

She disappeared around 1:30 p.m. Sunday off Sand Key when a storm rolled through the area, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Winds reportedly gusted between 35-45 mph at the time.

The Coast Guard, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other local agencies are helping in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

