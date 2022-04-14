x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

84-year-old man, dog pulled from Clearwater mobile home fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Credit: Sky 10

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An elderly man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a fire inside a mobile home.

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. to the Happy Trails mobile home park on Gulf to Bay Boulevard near Belcher Road, according to a Clearwater Public Safety news release.

Firefighters helped evacuate an 84-year-old man, who was transported to the hospital by helicopter. A dog also was pulled from the mobile home, and it was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RELATED: Family cat dies after house fire in North Tampa

RELATED: FHP: 2 people dead following multi-car crash on US 301 in Thonotosassa

More Videos

In Other News

St. Pete police seeking public's help in solving 'unprovoked' shootings that killed 2 men