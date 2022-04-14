84-year-old man, dog pulled from Clearwater mobile home fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An elderly man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a fire inside a mobile home.

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. to the Happy Trails mobile home park on Gulf to Bay Boulevard near Belcher Road, according to a Clearwater Public Safety news release.

Firefighters helped evacuate an 84-year-old man, who was transported to the hospital by helicopter. A dog also was pulled from the mobile home, and it was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, authorities said.