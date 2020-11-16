Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Clearwater, police say

Clearwater police say they've arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Nov. 7 in Philadelphia.
Investigators say a license plate reader here in Florida got a "hit" on a car owned by that suspect, Scott Gonzalez. With that information, police were able to track him down and stop his car on Clearwater Beach.
Police say his girlfriend was driving, and two children were in the car.
"Gonzalez provided a false name, date of birth and Social Security number, but officers were able to ascertain his true identity," police wrote in a news release.
Gonzalez was arrested on a murder warrant and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He is also charged with providing a false name or identity to law enforcement.
