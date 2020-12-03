CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers made a special stop Wednesday for one of their biggest fans.

Ezekiel Peña is a big admirer of police officers, so the department decided to go to his birthday party and surprise him. The officers crashed the party by arriving with flashing lights to surprise Peña. He even got a couple of little gifts from the police.

One of the officers, Nicolas Paloma, happened to be celebrating his own birthday, too.

Officer Paloma said that he hopes one day to field train Peña when he is old enough to become a police officer.

