No 'major' criminal charges expected from deadly 2021 Clearwater stairwell collapse

Police say the case has been handed off to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — No "major" criminal charges are expected to come from the December 2021 garage stairwell collapse in Clearwater that took the life of a 23-year-old construction worker. The news was first reported Monday by the Tampa Bay Times.

On Monday, the Clearwater Police Department announced its investigation into the stairwell collapse is complete. And, its case has now been passed off to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office.

Police say the city of Clearwater's planning and development and fire departments are still requiring engineering analysis and safety certifications before all of the garage is opened for use.

The department released documents to the media detailing the investigation into the stairwell collapse. Among those documents was a notice from the city of Clearwater that the structure had been deemed "unsafe" in July 2021.

"It is in a deteriorated condition that creates a serious hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the public," the notice read. "You are hereby ordered to repair or demolish this structure within the limits of all building and zoning regulations."

A reinspection was set for Aug. 26 where documents show a notice of violation was sent to the owners — Plymouth Plaza, LLC — informing them that they would need to obtain and provide an "engineering safety report" before proceeding.

Follow-up site visits were failed on Oct. 12 and Nov. 24 as the city's report reads a representative of the owner claimed they were awaiting a structural engineer and "waiting for their inspection as they are on the inspector's schedule."

The next site visit, according to documents, was set for January but then the stairwell collapsed, burying construction worker Mitchel Klock underneath. A city employee noted they had visited the site on the day of the collapse and "was also told that a welding company had begun repairs, although we have not received the engineer's report yet and a permit has not been applied for.”

A maintenance engineer who is familiar with the site said he reported concerns about the stability of the parking garage back in 2008. Michael Brookhart said he found a 15-foot crack in the concrete along the stairwell that has now collapsed.

"I expressed my concerns to the city, telling them that was a dangerous environment and that I felt like someone was eventually going to die in the parking garage,“ Brookhart said.

Not only did he raise concerns over a decade ago, but he doubled back once he saw the tragic Surfside condominium collapse in South Florida.

"I believe if my concerns were taken seriously this would’ve never happened," Brookhart said.

Brookhark said the damage he saw in 2008 was more than obvious.

"I was going around picking up chunks of concrete all throughout the parking garage," Brookhart said. "Anywhere from the size of a tennis ball to the size of a football."