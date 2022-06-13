City of Clearwater warns people of payment scams

The city says call scammers are claiming they are from Clearwater Public Utilities.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater warned people within the area of scammers calling over the phone demanding money to make a late water bill payment.

The city said in a news release that scammers are contacting utility customers to falsely inform them that their water bill payment is late and that the water will be disconnected if it's not paid immediately.

"We would like to warn our utility customers that people or companies who are calling customers and asking you to pay a bill through an 800 number are not associated with the City of Clearwater, Clearwater Utility Customer Service or Clearwater Public Utilities," the city stated in the release.

A scammer reportedly called a customer from an 800 number and said they were with the Clearwater Public Utilities asking for the person to pay their "late" water bill immediately.

When the customer tried to ask questions, the scammer kept on urging the person to pay the money right away, the release said.

"Residents who receive a call from anyone saying they represent a utility and they are telling you to pay your bill right now by calling a number they are giving you, hang up," the city stated in the release. "Contact the utility by calling the number on the back of your bill or on the city website, MyClearwater.com."