Recognize this guy? Police say he stole a pressure washer from a Clearwater Lowe's

Officers said on his way out he flashed what looks like a would-be receipt at an employee as he left the store and walked to his pick-up.

CLEARWATER, Fla — A man accused of stealing a pressure washer from a Lowe's in Clearwater might not be getting the clean getaway he was hoping for.

The Clearwater Police Department said it is looking for a person who was seen on video entering the store at 26990 U.S. 19 North early in the morning on May 2. He left hours later with a pressure washer on his cart that police say he didn't pay for.

Officers said on his way out of the storm, he flashed what looks like a would-be receipt at an employee and walked to his pickup truck.

The pickup truck is white and looks like it's a newer model, possibly a Toyota Tundra, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.

Help Detectives Nab This Retail Theft Suspect Calling all social media sleuths: We need your help to identify this suspect who made off with a power washer from @Lowe's Home Improvement without paying. He flashed a would-be receipt at store personnel as he left. He was driving a newer-model white pickup, possibly a Toyota Tundra. If you recognize him, call 727-562-4242. Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Friday, June 5, 2020