Recognize this guy? Police say he stole a pressure washer from a Clearwater Lowe's

CLEARWATER, Fla — A man accused of stealing a pressure washer from a Lowe's in Clearwater might not be getting the clean getaway he was hoping for.
The Clearwater Police Department said it is looking for a person who was seen on video entering the store at 26990 U.S. 19 North early in the morning on May 2. He left hours later with a pressure washer on his cart that police say he didn't pay for.
Officers said on his way out of the storm, he flashed what looks like a would-be receipt at an employee and walked to his pickup truck.
The pickup truck is white and looks like it's a newer model, possibly a Toyota Tundra, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.
What other people are reading right now: