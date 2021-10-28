Clearwater police search for man they say tried to carjack a woman at a Subway

An arrest warrant for attempted strong-armed robbery has been issued for Emmitt Williams, 24.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say tried to steal a woman's keys at a Subway restaurant.

After posting surveillance video of the incident on social media, detectives say with assistance from the public, they identified 24-year-old Emmitt Williams as the accused carjacker.

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, Williams confronted a woman who was leaving a Subway at 2006 Drew St. and demanded her to give up her keys.

The woman ran back into the restaurant. Williams followed and tried to wrestle the keys away from her, police say.

He would leave after workers reportedly called law enforcement. The incident was captured on the restaurant's surveillance cameras.

Williams is wanted on a warrant for attempted strong-armed robbery.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.