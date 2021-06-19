Don't do this: Illegally-parked car gets swamped

CLEARWATER, Fla. — You don't want to test Mother Nature.
The Clearwater Police Department tweeted a few photos of what happened to some car owner who appeared to had parked on the beach Saturday near the Courtney Campbell Causeway -- in an area designated for habitat restoration, no less.
The tide came in at some point and, well, that's going to be an expensive fix.
"The sign and barriers are there for a reason," police said.
That they are.
- Juneteenth officially a federal holiday as Biden signs bill into law
- Are things 'Point-ing' toward a 3-1 Lightning lead?
- One-legged athlete has dreams to compete at CrossFit Games
- Ronnie Oneal rests case after 32 minutes of questioning witnesses in his capital murder trial
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter