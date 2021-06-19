Don't do this: Illegally-parked car gets swamped

In comes the tide and out goes thousands of dollars toward repair costs.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — You don't want to test Mother Nature.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted a few photos of what happened to some car owner who appeared to had parked on the beach Saturday near the Courtney Campbell Causeway -- in an area designated for habitat restoration, no less.

The tide came in at some point and, well, that's going to be an expensive fix.

"The sign and barriers are there for a reason," police said.

That they are.

Be very careful of where you park when you go for a walk at sunrise and the tide comes rolling in along the Courtney Campbell Causeway. The sign and barriers are there for a reason. pic.twitter.com/snsUKQlc3Y — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 19, 2021