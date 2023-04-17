Clearwater police chief resigns to take up new position as assistant city manager

Daniel Slaughter has been chief since August 2014 and has been with the department since October 1992.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater's chief of police announced Friday he will be stepping down from his title and moving to a new role as assistant city manager.

Soon-to-be-former Police Chief Daniel Slaughter will officially leave the police department in late May, allowing him to finish up projects at the agency and have a smooth transition.

"Based on his operational leadership experience, proven commitment to Clearwater and the community, demonstrated strength in integrity and accountability, I have determined he is the right person for the job," City Manager Jennifer Poirrier told city employees in an email.

Slaughter has been chief since August 2014 and has been with the department since October 1992.

"My confidence in every member of this agency made this tough decision easier because I know each and every single one of you will continue to move this department forward without losing momentum," the chief reportedly told employees in an email announcing his retirement. "I care deeply for every member of the police department."

In his new position as assistant city manager, Slaughter will oversee gas, public utilities and solid waste.

The move comes after the resignation of the city's assistant solid waste director earlier this year after the city said residents were being charged for recycling which was not happening.