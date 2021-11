The man has dementia, police say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers and detectives are asking for any help in finding a missing elderly man who has dementia, a news release from the police department reports.

Bill Murray, 84, was reportedly last seen about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Stewart Boulevard and Williams Drive.

He is likely driving a gray Hyundai Sonata, according to police.