CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's not every year Clearwater first responders pay a visit to a 7-year-old's birthday party, but these are no ordinary times.
Folks with the Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office led a convoy of family and friends Sunday to wish Carter an awesome happy birthday.
"When you can't throw a massive party to celebrate your seventh birthday, sometimes you have to get a little creative," police said in a Facebook post.
Carter was seen grinning from ear to ear as a fire truck with full lights and sirens blaring, with police cruisers just behind.
A yellow lab wearing a pink birthday hat also was among the mix of Carter's celebration and, honestly, who wouldn't love seeing that?
Happy birthday to you, Carter!
