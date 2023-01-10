Clearwater police, Hyundai offer free steering wheel locks for drivers

Anyone with a Hyundai can head over to the Clearwater Police Department to pick one up.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For any Hyundai drivers wanting to protect their property from possible carjacking, there are free steering wheel locks being offered in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Police Department and Hyundai Motor America are teaming up to "combat the potential of auto thefts," according to a news release.

Hyundai donated a supply of steering wheel locks to the police department for it to give to Hyundai owners. Anyone interested in picking one up can make a trip to the main station, located at 645 Pierce Street.

"Hyundai vehicles have been targeted by thieves as a result of social media trends," the police department explains in the release. "The vehicles that are targeted are ones without engine immobilizers built before Nov. 1, 2021.

"Vehicles built after that date have the immobilizers on them as standard equipment."

A spokesperson added the city had 19 Hyundai thefts in 2022.

Anyone planning on picking one up needs to show proof of being a Hyundai driver in the police department lobby which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Friday.