Investigation underway after apparent human remains found in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department are conducting a death investigation after apparent human remains were found Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. off of Mandalay Point Road. Police say that's the area where a county worker made the discovery in some mangroves.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death, along with the identity of the person.

"It is likely that the remains have been at that location for a few weeks," authorities explained.