x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Investigation underway after apparent human remains found in Clearwater

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death along with the identity of the person.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department are conducting a death investigation after apparent human remains were found Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. off of Mandalay Point Road. Police say that's the area where a county worker made the discovery in some mangroves.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death, along with the identity of the person.

"It is likely that the remains have been at that location for a few weeks," authorities explained.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Crash involving ambulance shuts down a part 5th Avenue North in St. Pete

Before You Leave, Check This Out