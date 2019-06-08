CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are morning the death of one of their own, a police K-9 named Enzo.

He served with his handler, Officer Michael Cieslak, from 2008-13, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Enzo spent his remaining years in retirement with Cieslak's family.

He would have been 13 years old this month, police say.

"K-9 Enzo left a lasting impression on our entire agency and he will be greatly missed." the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is remembering its own K-9, named Nero, who was put down because of a brain tumor. He was 7 years old.

