Clearwater police looking for man accused of swiping $400 worth of liquor

It happened earlier in September at BJ's Wholesale Club, police say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of running off with about $400 worth of liquor.

It happened Sept. 9 at BJ's Wholesale Club, located at 26996 U.S. 19 N, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say the man is about 6-feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has a thin build. He was seen wearing a black Hungry Howie's shirt and had sunglasses on his head.

It's believed he left in a black Buick LaCrosse with a damaged rear passenger door, and he used painter's tape to cover up the license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

