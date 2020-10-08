Police K-9, bloodhound helping to find missing Clearwater man

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing 71-year-old man who suffers from dementia, police say.
Joseph Delgado last was seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday from the Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center on South Highland Avenue, according to a news release. Police were called to help around 7 p.m.
He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 187 pounds, police said. It's believed Delgado is walking around somewhere, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.
A Clearwater Police Department K-9 and a bloodhound from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are being used in the search, the release states.
Anyone with information about Delgado's whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
- Police: 1 dead, 20 injured after shooting at Southeast DC cookout
- New Zealand marks 100 days with no new COVID-19 cases. Here's how the country stopped the spread
- Caylee Anthony would have been 15 today; It's been 9 years since her mother's acquittal
- Boater seriously hurt in pontoon accident wants others to learn from her mistake
- Couple found dead likely knew their attacker, Lakeland Police say
- 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina is strongest in 104 years
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter