Police K-9, bloodhound helping to find missing Clearwater man

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing 71-year-old man who suffers from dementia, police say.

Joseph Delgado last was seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday from the Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center on South Highland Avenue, according to a news release. Police were called to help around 7 p.m.

He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 187 pounds, police said. It's believed Delgado is walking around somewhere, wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

A Clearwater Police Department K-9 and a bloodhound from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are being used in the search, the release states.

Anyone with information about Delgado's whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

