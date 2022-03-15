Police: Dade City man seen 'actively' kicking puppy in the face

Noah Counts also allegedly picked up the 3-month-old Rottweiler and threw it over a wall.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Dade City man accused of kicking a Rottweiler puppy and throwing it over a wall is behind bars on a charge of animal cruelty.

Several witnesses spotted the man, later identified as 20-year-old Noah Counts, just after 5:30 p.m. Monday near the Opal Sands Resort "actively kicking" the 3-month-old dog in the face, according to an arrest report.

He then allegedly dragged the puppy off the beach by a leash and, not long thereafter, picked the animal up and threw it over a wall.

An officer who responded reported seeing the dog walk with a limp. Family members told the officer Counts had injured it, the arrest report states.

On Monday, officers arrested Noah Counts, 20, of Dade City for animal cruelty for an incident on Clearwater Beach. Multiple witnesses saw Counts kick a 3-month-old puppy in the face, drag it by its leash and throw it over a wall. He was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail. pic.twitter.com/JWIRLBPhrw — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 15, 2022

Police say Counts admitted to kicking the dog on its behind but that it didn't "yelp." He also reportedly said he wasn't aggressive in dragging the animal off the beach and that he "placed" it over the wall.