Police: Dade City man seen 'actively' kicking puppy in the face

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Dade City man accused of kicking a Rottweiler puppy and throwing it over a wall is behind bars on a charge of animal cruelty.
Several witnesses spotted the man, later identified as 20-year-old Noah Counts, just after 5:30 p.m. Monday near the Opal Sands Resort "actively kicking" the 3-month-old dog in the face, according to an arrest report.
He then allegedly dragged the puppy off the beach by a leash and, not long thereafter, picked the animal up and threw it over a wall.
An officer who responded reported seeing the dog walk with a limp. Family members told the officer Counts had injured it, the arrest report states.
Police say Counts admitted to kicking the dog on its behind but that it didn't "yelp." He also reportedly said he wasn't aggressive in dragging the animal off the beach and that he "placed" it over the wall.
Counts "admitted to all allegations but with less severity," the arrest report states. Indication of alcohol influence was marked "yes" on the report.