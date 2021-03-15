Son who dreamed of becoming a police officer joins mom in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Will Spelman was sworn in Monday as an officer with the Clearwater Police Department. For him and his family, law enforcement was a calling.
For the last 26 years, his mother, Lt. Laura Spelman, has worked for the same agency. She began her career with the Clearwater Police Department in 1994.
Will has been dreaming of growing up to be just like her since he was 5 years old.
"Today that vision became a reality," the Clearwater Police Department tweeted.
