Clearwater police: Motor scooter driver hits rear windshield of SUV after crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was left with "significant injuries" to his neck after a crash involving a motor scooter and SUV, the Clearwater Police Department explains in a news release.

On Friday afternoon, a motor scooter and an SUV were both traveling northbound on Highland Avenue. The SUV stopped for traffic, but the scooter driver didn't, police explained.

The scooter ended up crashing into the back of the car, sending the 22-year-old driver into the air and into the rear windshield of the SUV.

He reportedly had "significant injuries" to his neck and was taken to Bayfront Health.

Police say the scooter driver is OK and his injuries are not life-threatening.