Clearwater police search for missing man who walked away from home

"Robert Fontana has developmental disabilities and is scared of the police," the media alert explains.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officers with the Clearwater Police Department are asking for help finding a man with disabilities who went missing Thursday morning, a media alert explains.

Robert Fontana, 60, was reported missing by his home health care team from his residence off Countryside Boulevard.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. wearing a grey collared shirt, grey or blue sweatpants and black slides. The 60-year-old has grey hair and a beard.

"Fontana has developmental disabilities and is scared of the police," the alert explains.