Pinellas County

Clearwater police: 4 people taken to hospitals following shooting

Roads are closed in the area of Drew Street and U.S. 19.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people have been taken to area hospitals following a shooting in the area of Drew Street and U.S. 19, according to Clearwater police.

Officers responded not long after the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the agency said in a news release.

The southbound access road of U.S. 19 south of S.R. 590, plus the area of Drew Street, is closed to traffic as police conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

