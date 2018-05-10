CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police are expected to detail more information into the homicide of an elderly couple.

David, 88, and Mina Swan, 80, were found dead Saturday in their home on Flushing Avenue. Since then, police said they have no known suspects but are tracking leads.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

