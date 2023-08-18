Clearwater residents will get free recycling for 6 months — here's why

Back in 2022, six months' worth of recycling was dumped along with the rest of the trash but residents were still paying for recycling services.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater leaders have finally decided what to do about the approximately $1.1 million collected for recycling services while materials were improperly dumped in a landfill.

People living in Clearwater won't have to pay for recycling for the next six months, making up for the last six months of 2022 when recycling was picked up and then taken to the landfill along with the rest of the trash.

During that time, residents were still paying $3.80 a month for those recycling services.

Back in February, city council members decided to table a discussion about how residents would be reimbursed — either with a refund for those six months or crediting/waiving fees for the same amount of time.

In May, Clearwater leaders launched a new recycling dashboard on its website to show residents how much is actually being recycled every month along with contamination rates. After news broke back in January of the city not properly processing any residential recycling since June 2022, this seems to be a way for residents to keep track of whether their items are actually being recycled or going with the rest of the trash.

It took until Aug. 17 but council members eventually took up the topic again, ultimately deciding to credit fees, essentially making recycling free for residents over the next six months. It's important to note this won't take effect until Oct. 1 and continue for six months after that, or until March 2024.

There's some good news for anyone no longer living in Clearwater but was affected by the six-month-long recycling error: A refund can be requested through Clearwater customer service, a city spokesperson said.