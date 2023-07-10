Some Clearwater roads closed for Rock'n'Roll Running Series

The event is expected to cause some traffic delays in the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Drivers going through or near Clearwater should expect delays as the Publix Rock’n’Roll Running Series may cause several significant road and bridge closures.

The city says the running event may cause traffic on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

The Rock’n’Roll Running Series is a racecourse that goes from Coachman Park through Clearwater Beach, Sand Key, Belleair, Downtown Clearwater, and back to Coachman Park. According to its website, the races will offer runners and walkers stunning views of the bay.

Saturday

Clearwater Memorial Causeway westbound will close at 6:45 a.m. and reopen at approximately 8:30 a.m. The eastbound side will remain open, but extensive delays are expected.

Sunday

Osceola Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Clearwater Memorial Causeway westbound will close at 6:45 a.m. and reopen at approximately 9 a.m. The eastbound side will remain open, but extensive delays are expected.

The pedestrian trail will also be closed from Island Estates to the Memorial Causeway Helix (Pedestrian Entrance to Memorial Causeway) from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of Island Estates will not be able to enter or exit their neighborhood from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Clearwater Beach Roundabout east and northbound side will close at 6:30 a.m. and reopen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Any resident or visitor staying north of the roundabout will not be able to exit until approximately 9:30 a.m.

Gulfview Boulevard southbound lanes will be closed at Pier 60 Park to S. Hamden Drive from 7 a.m. to approximately 9 a.m. Gulfview Boulevard eastbound lanes will be partially closed from 7 a.m. to approximately 9:15 a.m., so expect extensive delays.

For the full list of road closures, click here.