CLEARWATER, Fla — It’s clear: The legacy of segregation lives through death throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The recent rediscovery of the forgotten Zion Cemetery in Tampa was a painful reminder of the impact of racism and segregation, and the Whispering Souls cemetery in Clearwater is another.

Tonight on 10News this Evening, we’ll take you to the segregated Pinellas County cemetery that had been long forgotten and neglected, and you’ll hear from descendants and passionate community members working to restore the sacred grounds to a place of honor.

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter