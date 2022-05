The shooter has not been found.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police say investigators are trying to piece together what led to the overnight shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of La Salle Street and Roosevelt Avenue, police say.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died, the department said.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.